BITSAT 5th Iteration result 2020 declared at bitsadmission.com, here’s direct link

BITSAT 5th Iteration result 2020: The BITS Admission Test was conducted from September 16 to 23, 2020. Candidates can check the BITSAT 5th iteration results online at bitsadmission.com.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 13:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BITSAT 5th Iteration result 2020. (Screengrab )

BITSAT 5th Iteration result 2020: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has released the fifth iteration result on its official website.

Candidates can check the BITSAT 5th iteration results online at bitsadmission.com.

“ BITSAT Iteration-5th results for admissions in First Degree Programmes at BITS Pilani is announced. Please Click Here to check your assignment,” reads the official statement flashing on the website.

The BITS Admission Test was conducted from September 16 to 23, 2020. The BITSAT 2020 examination is held for admission to all undergraduate programmes at the institute. BITSAT result was declared on September 29 after which first, second, third, and fourth round of iteration was conducted.



Direct link to check BITSAT 5th Iteration result 2020.

How to download BITSAT 5th Iteration result 2020:

Visit the official website at bitsadmissions.com

Click on the link given for the fifth iteration result

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your application number and password to login

The result and assignment will be displayed on the screen

