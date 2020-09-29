Sections
BITSAT score card 2020 released at bitsadmission.com, here’s how to check

Candidates who have appeared in the BITSAT 2020 examination can check their scorecards online at bitsadmission.com.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 19:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BITSAT score card 2020. (Screengrab )

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science(BITS), Pilani, has released the BITSAT 2020 scorecards on its official website.

The BITS Admission Test was conducted from September 16 to 23, 2020. The BITSAT 2020 examination is held for admission to all undergraduate programmes at the institute.

Direct link to check BITSAT score card 2020.



How to check BITSAT score card 2020:



Visit the official website at bitsadmission.com



On the homepage, click on BITSAT 2020 scorecard link

Key in your credentials and login

The BITSAT scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download the scorecard and take its print out for future use.

