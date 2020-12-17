Sections
Board Exams 2021: Education minister to interact with teachers today

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will on Thursday interact with teachers to discuss the upcoming board exams via a webinar.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 09:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union Education Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’(File)

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will on Thursday interact with teachers to discuss the upcoming board exams via a webinar at 4 pm. Interested teachers can share their queries and share suggestions regarding upcoming Class 10 and 12 board exams with the minister on social media platforms.

Teachers can join the live session and interact with the minister on his Twitter handle @DrRPNishank or his official Facebook page.

“Dear Teachers, I will be going #live on Dec 17 at 4 PM to talk to you all about the upcoming board exams.Please share your queries/concerns with me using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. I will be happy to address them all,” the minister tweeted on Saturday.

 

Earlier in a webinar on December 10, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had i students and said the dates for board exams, JEE and medical entrance test National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be declared well in advance in 2021 so as to ensure that students do not face difficulties.The minister on Wednesday announced the dates for JEE Main 2021. He also said that the entrance exam will be held four times in a year. The first cycle of JEE Main will be held from February 23 to 26.

