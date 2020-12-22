This site uses cookies

LIVE BLOG

Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: Education minister’s webinar begins

Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal is interacting with teachers via webinar to discuss upcoming board exams.

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini | Dec 22, 2020 16:12 IST

Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will on Tuesday interact with teachers to discuss the upcoming board exams via a webinar at 4 pm. Interested teachers can share their queries and share suggestions regarding upcoming Class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 with the minister on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook using the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive.The webinar will be broadcast live on his Twitter handle @DrRPNishank and Facebook Page @Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. The minister will also address the queries of teachers regarding the board exams. On December 10, education minister had made some important announcements regarding the upcoming JEE Main 2021 exam, while interacting with students. Based on suggestions from some students, he decided to conduct JEE Main exam four times a year.

Follow Live Updates here:

04:05 pm IST

Education Minister’s webinar begins

Webinar of education minister has begun. He is interacting with teachers of India via webinar on his Twitter and Facebook pages.

04:00 pm IST

Teachers can comment and interact with the minister

Teachers from all across India can tweet using #EducationMinisterGoesLive or comment in the live webinar of education minister.

03:58 pm IST

Education Minister to go live shortly

Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will go live shortly on his Facebook and Twitter pages.

