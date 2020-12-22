Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Board exams not to be held in Jan, Feb; decision on dates later: Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Board exams not to be held in Jan, Feb; decision on dates later: Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

In a virtual interaction with teachers across the country, Nishank also ruled out any further reduction in syllabus pointing out that CBSE had already reduced it by 30 %.

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 18:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Union education minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. (ANI)

Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) exams for class X and XII will not be held in the months of January and February 2021 and a decision on dates for holding the tests will be taken later based on circumstances, Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Tuesday.

In a virtual interaction with teachers across the country, Nishank also ruled out any further reduction in syllabus pointing out that CBSE had already reduced it by 30 %.

During the interaction a teacher asked the minister about the plans related to exams – whether they would be postponed or had the schedule been chalked out.

Nishank said that the government had taken every decision during the Covid-19 period keeping the interest of the students in mind.



“In January practical exams would begin and normally the exams would be conducted from mid-February to mid-March. Based on the present conditions, I can say holding exams would not be possible in the months of January or February. That we have decided. However, after this period we will hold consultations and take a final decision,” the Union minister said.

The minister said that it has been decided that exams will not be held in January or February and a decision will be taken later.

Responding to a question on curtailing the syllabus and providing more choice of questions in exams, Nishank said the CBSE had already reduced the syllabus by 30 %. He said even state boards like Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh had also reduced the syllabus.

He also said that there was sufficient choice to answer questions.

On a question about holding online exams, Nishank said there was a section which did not have sufficient access to digital means. He said that the government was trying to bridge the digital divide but it continued to be a challenge.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

New Covid-19 strain yet to be detected in India, says Dr VK Paul
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
Deeply honoured, says PM Modi on Legion of Merit award
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
India and Japan oppose attempts to ‘unilaterally change status quo by coercion’
by Rezaul H Laskar
Board exams not to be held in Jan, Feb; decision on dates later: Pokhriyal
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Mira Rajput copies Shahid Kapoor’s pose, see pics
by HT Entertainment Desk
Israel set for snap election as budget deadline nears
by Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
What agriculture needs: Risk mitigation
by Shoumitro Chatterjee
Tomar says hopeful of protesting unions resuming talks with Govt soon
by Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.