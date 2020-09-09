‘Boost digital infra in UP primary schools with community help’

Amid the Covid pandemic which had hit classroom studies, the state government has ordered district magistrates and basic education department officials to explore options of community participation in dealing with the lack of requisite digital infrastructure at most of the 1.60 lakh government-run primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh.

The officials have been asked to contact NGOs, social organisations and even individuals and corporate houses interested in adopting particular schools and help putting in place computers and Wi-Fi connectivity for the benefit of the students.

Even gram panchayat funds can be used for upgradation of the schools as centres of digital learning, inform officials.

Additional chief secretary, basic education, Renuka Kumar in an order dated September 2 sent to all district magistrates has duly specified the items and their technical specifications needed to boost the digital infra of these institutions, they add.

The copies of the order were also marked to all divisional commissioners, director general (school education) and director (basic education) among others.

“Acting on the orders, we have asked all block education officers to approach and invite individuals, NGOs and firms among others who could contribute to this noble mission,” said basic shiksha adhikari, Prayagraj, Sanjay Kumar Kushwaha.

The plan is to rope in community members and even firms which wish to contribute by way of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in this regard.

The missive lists computers, mouse, keyboard, USB ports to Wi-Fi and speakers as well as projectors and screens to inverters that the officials need to strive to procure through this effort for the schools.