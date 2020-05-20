Sections
Home / Education / BPNL Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 1343 vacancies of assistant, officers, other posts

BPNL Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 1343 vacancies of assistant, officers, other posts

Bhartiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited has invited online applications for the recruitment against 1343 vacancies of various posts. The last date to apply is May 31. Check full details here.

Updated: May 20, 2020 14:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BPNL Recruitment 2020 (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Bhartiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited has invited online applications for the recruitment against 1343 vacancies of various posts. The last date to apply is May 31.

There are a total of 97 vacancies for the post of Skill center in charge, 188 vacancies of Skill development officer, 959 vacancies of Skills admissions consultant, one vacancy of Veterinary advancement center operator for each panchayat and 99 vacancies of office assistants.

Educational Qualification: 

1. Skill center in charge-- Graduation in any discipline

2. Skill development officer- Graduation in any discipline



3. Skills admissions consultan- 12th pass

4. Skills admissions consultan- 10th pass with knowledge of computer and internet

5. Office assistants- 10th pass with knowledge of computer and skill of Hindi and English typing

Candidates will be shortlisted for personal interview for which the candidates will get an email.

Check official notification here

Click here to apply online

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Need help to stay alive’: Private FM radio channels’ SOS to government
May 20, 2020 14:54 IST
Infant becomes cyclone Amphan’s first victim as it barrels through Odisha
May 20, 2020 14:54 IST
Cyclone Amphan barrels along Odisha’s coast, claims infant as first victim
May 20, 2020 14:53 IST
How Rajdeep Mayer changed the rules of social media marketing with Honey Singh’s Brown Rang
May 20, 2020 14:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.