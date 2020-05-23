Sections
Home / Education / BPSC 31st Judicial Services online application deadline extended, apply now

BPSC 31st Judicial Services online application deadline extended, apply now

BPSC 31st judicial service online application deadline has been extended till June 3. Check revised schedule here.

Updated: May 23, 2020 13:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BPSC 31st judicial services application deadline extended (HT File)

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has further extended the deadline to register online for the BPSC 31st judicial services exam. Originally the deadline to register was March 28 which was then extended till May 5 due to the coronavirus lockdown and now it has been pushed further till June 3.

Moreover, the last date of application has been extended till June 15. Earlier, the deadline was May 22. The last date to deposit application fee is June 8. Aspirants who have not yet applied can do it now online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

There are a total of 221 vacancies.Candidates must have acquired a degree in law from a recognised university or institution to be eligible to apply for the Bihar Judicial service exam. Check official notification here

Age Limit:



Candidates applying for the BPSC Judicial service exam should be of more than 22 years on August 1, 2019 and should be of less than 35 years on August 1, 2018. There is relaxation of age for women and certain other category candidates.



Check official notice here

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Eid al-Fitr 2020: Iran to reopen religious, cultural sites
May 23, 2020 14:27 IST
Is Nolan’s Tenet a secret sequel to Inception? Fan theory offers clues
May 23, 2020 14:24 IST
When Priyanka Chopra and John Travolta took the stage at IIFA
May 23, 2020 14:23 IST
Four Indian cosmonauts resume training in Russia for Gaganyaan mission
May 23, 2020 14:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.