BPSC 31st judicial services prelim exam to be held on October 7

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the revised tentative date for conducting its 31st judicial services preliminary examination. According to the latest notice issued by BPSC, the 31st judicial services PT will be held on October 7. The official notice can be accessed on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The examination was scheduled to be held on August 9 which had to be postponed due to unavoidable reasons.BPSC had released the official notification of the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Examination on March 9, 2020 to fill 221 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Grade).

BPSC has also announced the revised tentative dates for its 65th main examination. It will be held on October 13, 14 and 16. Over six thousand candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam can appear for its main exam in October.

The exams were postponed twice due to Coronavirus pandemic.

The commission will also release e-admit cards prior to the exam, which will carry the information of candidate, date, time and venue of the examination and other details. The candidates will be able to download their BPSC admit cards online from the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.