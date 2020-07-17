BPSC 64th Mains Result declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in, 3799 candidates qualify, check merit list here

Sections
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the 64th combined competitive main exam at bpsc.bih.nic.in. A total of 3799 candidates have been shortlist for interview. Check merit list here.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 07:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BPSC 64th Mains result out (HT file)

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the 64th combined competitive main exam on late evenings of Thursday, July 16. Students can check their results online at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The commission had conducted the main exam on July 12, 13,1 4 and 16, 2019 in which thousands of candidates had appeared.

BPSC has shortlisted a total of 3799 candidates for interview round. Out of these 3799 successful candidates, 1953 are from unreserved category, 631 from scheduled caste category, 26 from scheduled caste, 698 from extreme backward class category, 367 from backward class category and 124 women are from backward category are selected. Moreover, 147 Divyang candidates and 63 candidates are selected under the reservation category for ex- freedom fighter granddaughters and grandsons.

Click here to check BPSC 64th Mains merit list 2020

BPSC will intimate the date and time of interview later. The shortlisted candidates will have to bring along the required documents and certificates at the time of interview.

BPSC had conducted its 64th prelims exam on December 16, 2018. A total of 2 lakh 95 thousand 444 candidates had taken the Prelims test at 808 centres across Bihar including 93 centres in the state capital Patna, out of which 19 thousand 109 candidates had qualified. The prelims result was declared on February 24, 2019. BPSC, the highest recruiting body in Bihar will fill around 1400 vacancies in the state this year through this exam.



