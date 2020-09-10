Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / BPSC 65th Main Exam 2020 Dates: Written exam to be held in October, check tentative dates here

BPSC 65th Main Exam 2020 Dates: Written exam to be held in October, check tentative dates here

BPSC 65th Main Exam 2020 Dates: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the expected dates for conducting its 65th mains (written) exam. According to an official notice released by BPSC, the 65th main exam is expected to be held on October 13,14 and 16.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 08:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BPSC 65th main exam dates announced (HT)

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the tentative dates for conducting its 65th mains (written) exam. According to an official notice released by BPSC, the 65th main exam is expected to be held on October 13,14 and 16.

The main exam was scheduled for August 4,5 and 7 which had to be postponed due to some unavoidable reasons. BPSC will conduct the recruitment against 434 vacancies for various posts in different departments of Bihar government.

The official notification for BPSC 65th civil services was released on July 4, 2019, on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Its preliminary exam was held on October 15 and the result was declared on March 6. A total of 6517 out of the total 2 lakh 57 thousand 247 candidates qualified the PT . These candidates are eligible to appear for BPSC mains exam.

This year, the PT cutoff for unreserved category was 97 marks while for unreserved female category the cutoff was 91. For EWS it was 92, for EWS female it was 87. The cutoff for SC was 89 while for SC female it was 79. For ST, EBC and EBC female it was 89, 92 and 86, respectively while for BC category, the cutoff was 94.



Check official notice here

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Close to 1 lakh daily cases push India’s Covid-19 tally to above 4.4 million
Sep 10, 2020 09:55 IST
In poll-bound Bihar, Congress invites LJP to join grand alliance, draws NDA fire
Sep 10, 2020 09:46 IST
Rafale induction LIVE updates: Defence min Rajnath Singh, French counterpart Parly leave for Ambala Air Force station
Sep 10, 2020 09:51 IST
Heavy to extremely heavy rain warning for Kerala and coastal Karnataka
Sep 10, 2020 08:24 IST

latest news

Three dead as wildfire devastates northern California
Sep 10, 2020 10:09 IST
Delhi Metro’s Red, Violet and Green lines reopen today: All you need to know
Sep 10, 2020 10:08 IST
Two prisoners infected with Covid-19 escape Pune’s Yerawada prison
Sep 10, 2020 10:05 IST
Covid-19: Demand for local trains, Metro in Mumbai gets louder amid lockdown
Sep 10, 2020 10:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.