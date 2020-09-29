Sections
BPSC 65th mains and 31st judicial service exam postponed, check new dates here

BPSC 65th mains and 31st judicial service exam postponed, check new dates here

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 09:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The BPSC 65th CSE mains exam is tentatively scheduled to be held on November 25, 26, and 28, 2020, while the 31st BPSC Judicial Services exam is scheduled for December 6, 2020. (HT file )

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Monday postponed the 31 Judicial services and 65th combined civil services mains examination. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the commission’s official website.

The BPSC 65th CSE main exam was scheduled to be held on October 13, 14 and 20 while the 31st BPSC Judicial Services exam was scheduled for October 7.

According to the official notice, these exams are postponed due to some unavoidable reasons.

As per the revised schedule, the BPSC 65th CSE mains exam is tentatively scheduled to be held on November 25, 26, and 28, 2020, while the 31st BPSC Judicial Services exam is scheduled for December 6, 2020.

The commission is conducting the 31st judicial services recruitment drive o fill 221 vacancies for Civil Judge (Junior Grade) and 65th CSE mains recruitment process to fill 434 vacancies for various posts in different departments of the Bihar government.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in regularly for updates.

