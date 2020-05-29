BPSC 65th Mains, Asst Engineer, Motor Vehicle Inspector exams application deadlines extended, check dates here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the deadline to apply for various examination including 65th main combined competitive exam, assistant engineer under advt 07/2020, assistant engineer (civil) under advt no. 03/2020 and motor vehicle inspector against advt no. 06/2020.

According to the revised schedules, the last date to register for BPSC 65th main exam has been extended till June 10 and last date to apply has been extended till June 24. The hard copy of application forms should reach BPSC office by June 30 till 5 pm.

Check notice here

The last date to register for BPSC assistant engineer civil/mechanical/ electrical exam under advt no. -7/2020 and assistant engineer civil under advt no. 03/2020 has been extended till June 8 and last date to apply for the exam is June 18. The hard copy of application form and other documents should reach the commission’s office by June 30 till 5 pm.

Check notice here for advt 07/2020

Check notice here for advt 03/2020

Moreover, the deadline to register for motor vehicle inspector exam under advt no. 06/2020 has been extended to June 10 and the last date of application has been pushed to June 17. The hard copy of application form and other documents should reach the commission’s office by June 30 till 5 pm.

Check notice here

Candidates can apply for the exams online at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in