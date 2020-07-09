Sections
Home / Education / BPSC 65th Mains Exam 2020, judiciary prelims exam postponed

BPSC 65th Mains Exam 2020, judiciary prelims exam postponed

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the 65th combined civil services main exam and 31st judicial services prelims exam. The BPSC 65th CSE main exam was scheduled to be held on August 4,5 and 7 while the 31st BPSC Judicial Services exam was scheduled for August 9.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 15:17 IST

By Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BPSC Main exam, judiciary prelims exam postponed (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the 65th combined civil services main exam and 31st judicial services prelims exam. The BPSC 65th CSE main exam was scheduled to be held on August 4,5 and 7 while the 31st BPSC Judicial Services exam was scheduled for August 9.

According to the official notice, these exams are postponed due to some unavoidable reasons. The revised date of the exams will be notified in the due course of time.

Earlier, the BPSC main exam was scheduled to be held on July 25, 26 and 28 which was then postponed to August. BPSC will conduct the recruitment against 434 vacancies for various posts in different departments of Bihar government.

Moreover, the commission will conduct the 31st judicial services recruitment drive o fill 221 vacancies for Civil Judge (Junior Grade). BPSC had released the official notification of the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Examination on March 9, 2020.



Candidates are advised to visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in regularly for updates.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BPSC 65th Mains Exam 2020, judiciary prelims exam postponed
Jul 09, 2020 15:17 IST
Polynesians and South American people shared DNA 800 years ago
Jul 09, 2020 15:15 IST
Rajnath Singh inaugurates 6 bridges in J&K
Jul 09, 2020 15:14 IST
‘Meri wife apne hath mein chhadi pakad kar cardio karati hai mujhse’
Jul 09, 2020 15:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.