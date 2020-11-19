Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / BPSC 65th Mains Exam: Important instructions released for candidates

BPSC 65th Mains Exam: Important instructions released for candidates

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an important notification for candidates appearing in the 65th mains examination. Candidates are advised to visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in to read all the important instructions.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 16:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an important notification for candidates appearing in the 65th mains examination. Candidates are advised to visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in to read all the important instructions.

Candidates must note that they are allowed to write the answers with only one colour of ink (blue or black). If they change the colour of the ink they must get their paper signed by the invigilator. Candidates are not allowed to use any other colour of ink, sketch pen, glitter pens, markers, whitener etc.

The answersheets of such candidates will be cancelled who will write anything like their name, mobile number etc on the back of the answer sheet,

who will write their name or sign at the place of invigilator’s signature,



who will write their name, address etc in letter writing (question),

who will use whitener

who will put currency notes in the answerbook

Read full instruction here

Candidates are not allowed to put any religions sign/symbol, special characters like **%$#, slogans like Jai Hind etc in the answer sheet.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Penalty for not wearing mask in public in Delhi raised from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000
Nov 19, 2020 15:32 IST
As HTLS 2020 starts today, leaders to talk about defining a new era
Nov 19, 2020 16:33 IST
Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan appoints Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker
Nov 19, 2020 14:39 IST
Kunal Kamra tweets: Parliament panel seeks Twitter’s reply in 7 days
Nov 19, 2020 16:23 IST

latest news

Delhi Covid hospitals allowed to engage MBBS students, interns to assist duty doctors
Nov 19, 2020 16:43 IST
Anti-Bru resettlement protests: Tripura Police register case against protesters
Nov 19, 2020 16:43 IST
Abhinav Bindra roped in as event ambassador of Airtel Delhi Half Marathon
Nov 19, 2020 16:40 IST
Mumbai Police shares cat vibing to music video to warn people about hackers
Nov 19, 2020 16:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.