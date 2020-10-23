BPSC 65th mains timetable released, exam to begin from November 25

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Thursday released the schedule for conducting 65th combined competitive main exam. According to the schedule, BPSC 65th main exam will be held on November 25, 26 and 28.

The exam will be held in two sittings on November 25 and on rest of the days, the exam will be held in one sitting.

General Hindi paper will be held in the first sitting on November 25 from 10 am to 1 pm and General Studies paper 1 will be held in the second sitting from 2 pm to 5 pm. General studies paper 2 exam will be held on November 26 and optional paper will be held on November 28 from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Candidates will be able to download their BPSC admit card one week before the commencement of exam. Candidates will have to login at bpsc.bih.nic.in to download their admit card. The commission will not send the admit cards by post.

BPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 434 vacancies for various posts in different departments of the Bihar government.