BPSC 66th: 127 vacancies added, list of ineligible candidates released, check here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has added 127 vacancies for the 66th combined competitive recruitment examination (CCE). BPSC, in an official notice said that 127 more vacancies for rural development officer in the rural development department have been added. Now, the total number of vacancies is 691.

In another notice, BPSC said that the cutoff date for age limit is August 1, 2020 and 782 candidates are identified as under age or over age. The list of such ineligible candidates has been uploaded on the website. Candidates can access the list from the official website or click here to get it.

BPSC will conduct its 66th prelims exam on December 27 from 12 pm to 2 pm. The exam will be held in single shift at 888 exam centre in 35 districts of Bihar. The BPSC 66th PT Admit Card will be released soon on the official website. Candidates will be able to download it online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

