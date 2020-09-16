Sections
BPSC 66th notification 2020 released for combined civil services exam, 562 vacancies on offer

BPSC 66th notification 2020 released for combined civil services exam, 562 vacancies on offer

BPSC 66th Notification: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday released the official notification for 66th combined civil services recruitment examination.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 18:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BPSC 66th notification released

BPSC 66th Notification: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday released the official notification for 66th combined civil services recruitment examination. BPSC has notified a total of 562 vacancies for various posts in different departments of Bihar government, out of which, 169 vacancies are reserved for women candidates. The online registration process will begin on September 28 and the last date to apply is October 20. Interested candidates will be able to apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in or online bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the annual calendar, the BPSC 66th prelims exam notification was scheduled to be released in the last week of June. However, it got delayed.

Candidates who have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university are eligible to apply. The candidates will have to pass preliminary exam followed by a main exam and interview.

The minimum and maximum age to apply varies for different posts and candidates should check the notification properly before applying.

 

The posts include superintendent of police, jail superintendent, state tax assistant commissioner, upper election officer, planning commisioner, Bihar Probation Service officer, additional district transport officer, food supply inspector, labour enforcement officer, revenue officer, block panchayati raj officer and other.

