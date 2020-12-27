BPSC 66th prelims 2020: Check expected cut off for all categories here

Sections
BPSC 66th prelims 2020: According to Dr M Rahman, questions from polity were asked on contemporary issues related to various projects of union and Bihar govt. Most of the questions were based on NCERT textbook.

Dec 27, 2020

BPSC 66th prelims 2020: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted the preliminary tests of the 66th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) 2020 on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

There were 150 objective type questions from general studies (GS) that had to be answered within three hours, out of which, 30 questions were from science, 35-45 from current affairs, 28-30 from history, 14 from geography, 16-18 from issues related to, 9-10 questions from polity, and 10 from maths.

According to Dr M Rahman, questions from polity were asked on contemporary issues related to various projects of union and Bihar govt. Most of the questions were based on NCERT textbook.

In his opinion, the cut-off for the general category will be 104-106, OBC 102-104, EBC 98-100, SC/ST 95, EWS 98-100, and female reserved 90-95.

Dr. M Rahman is a teacher who runs a coaching centre - Adamya Aditi Gurukool for govt jobs coaching in Patna.

