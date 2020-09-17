Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / BPSC Prelims 2020: Exam date announced, check other important details

BPSC Prelims 2020: Exam date announced, check other important details

BPSC 66th Preliminary Exam 2020 date has been announced. The exam will be held in December, this year. Candidates who successfully submits their application will be eligible to appear for the BPSC 66th PT 2020. Check dates here.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 09:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BPSC 66th prelims 2020 date announced

Bihar Public Service Commission on Wednesday released the official notification for 66th combined civil services examination, on its official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. According to the notice, there are 562 vacancies for various posts in different departments of Bihar government. The commission has also announced the tentative date for conducting its preliminary test. The 66th BPSC PT will be held on December 27, 2020. Aspirants who will successfully submit their applications for the recruitment will be eligible to appear for the PT.

The online registration process for BPSC 66th preliminary examination will begin from September 28 and conclude on October 20.Interested candidates will be able to apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in or online bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 66th Notification: Important Dates

Registration Process begins- September 28

Registration Process ends- October 20



BPSC 66th Prelims Exam - December 27

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 562 vacancies for various posts including superintendent of police, jail superintendent, state tax assistant commissioner, upper election officer, planning commissioner, Bihar Probation Service officer, additional district transport officer, food supply inspector, labour enforcement officer, revenue officer, block panchayati raj officer and other.

Candidates having a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university are eligible to apply. The candidates will have to clear the preliminary exam followed by a main exam and interview.

Meanwhile, BPSC has also announced the dates for conducting 65th BPSC Main Examination. The 65th BPSC main exam will be held on October 13, 14 and 20. A total of 434 vacancies will be filled through BPSC 65th recruitment drive.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Parliament monsoon session Day 4: What to expect today
Sep 17, 2020 09:09 IST
97,894 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally past 5.1 million
Sep 17, 2020 09:46 IST
LIVE: YSRCP RS MP VV Reddy requests for ‘special trains’ in Andhra Pradesh
Sep 17, 2020 09:49 IST
3 terrorists killed, woman dies in encounter in Srinagar’s Batamaloo
Sep 17, 2020 09:23 IST

latest news

680 projects in wildlife rich and protected areas were cleared in past 5 years
Sep 17, 2020 09:47 IST
Asked to stand in queue, Pune couple create ruckus at Covid-19 testing centre
Sep 17, 2020 09:47 IST
South Africa to open its borders for international travel from next month
Sep 17, 2020 09:42 IST
BPSC Prelims 2020: Exam date announced, check other important details
Sep 17, 2020 09:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.