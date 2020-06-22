Sections
Home / Education / BPSC Assistant Engineer final results 2020 out, here’s how to check

BPSC Assistant Engineer final results 2020 out, here’s how to check

Candidates who have appeared for the BPSC Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) recruitment examinations can check their results online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 09:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BPSC Assistant Engineer Final Result out. (HT File

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Saturday declared final Result and Cutoff marks for the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) of the recruitment exam on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the BPSC Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) recruitment examinations can check their results online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) interview was conducted from June 15 to 19, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to check the BPS Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) exam results.



How to check the results:



1. Visit the official website



2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Final Results: Assistant Engineer, Mechanical Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 03/2017)”

3. BPSC Assistant Engineer final results in a pdf format will appear on the display screen

4. Download the results and take its print out for future references.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

New Covid-19 hotspots are emerging in rural villages across India
Jun 22, 2020 10:07 IST
Monday Motivation: Cute animal content to start your day with a smile
Jun 22, 2020 10:05 IST
WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases
Jun 22, 2020 10:06 IST
Apple MacBooks with new processor may arrive this year, new design in mid-2021
Jun 22, 2020 10:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.