BPSC Assistant Engineer Mains Result declared, check merit list here

BPSC Assistant Engineer main exam result has been declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check merit list here.

Updated: May 13, 2020 13:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, New Delhi

BPSC Assistant Engineer Result out (HT Fil)

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the results of main (written) exam for assistant engineer in civil and mechanical disciplines. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their roll number in the merit list uploaded on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The qualified candidates will be called for interview for which the schedule will be announced in the due course of time.

BPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 102 vacancies of civil engineers and six vacancies of mechanical engineers. The written exam was conducted from August 5 to 9.

According to the official notice, 1106 had taken the civil engineer main exam out of which 271 qualified while for the mechanical engineer, 17 out of 50 candidates have qualified.



Click for civil engineer result

Click here for mechanical engineer result

