BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020: Apply online for 724 vacancies of assistant professor, HOD

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released various recruitment notifications for the posts of lecturer, assistant professor, HOD in various departments of Bihar government engineering and polytechnic colleges. The online application is going on. Aspirants can register and apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in. There are a total of 724 vacancies.

Details of Vacancies:

Assistant Professor, Civil Engineering (Advt. No. 44/2020) -- 306 vacancies

Lecturer, Electronics Engineering (Advt. No. 43/2020) --- 131 vacancies

Lecturer, Mechanical Engineering (Advt. No. 42/2020) --- 146 vacancies

HOD, Automobile Engineering (Advt. No. 41/2020) ---- 02 vacancies

Lecturer, Computer Science & Engineering/Technology (Advt. No. 40/2020) --- 08 vacancies

Lecturer, Civil Engineering (Advt. No. 39/2020) ---- 131 vacancies

Important Dates:

The last date to register for posts under advertisement numbers 41, 42, 43, 44 --- September 21

Last date to apply -- October 5

The last date to register for posts under advertisement numbers 39 and 40 --- September 18

Last date to apply -- September 30

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Professor, Civil Engineering :

B.E/B.Tech/B.S/B.Sc (Engg.) and M.E/M.Tech/M.S or integrated M.Tech in Civil Engineering with first class or Equivalent in any one of the degrees.

Lecturer, Electronics Engineering:

B.E/B.Tech/B.S/B.Sc (Engg.) in Electronics Engg. technology with first class or Equivalent.

Lecturer, Mechanical Engineering : B.E/B.Tech/B.S/B.Sc (Engg.) in MTech. Engg.technology with first class or Equivalent

HOD, Automobile Engineering:

PhD in Automobile Engg./Technology and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in the Automobile Engg./Technology with a minimum of 12 years of experience in Teaching/Research/Industry, out of which at least 2 years shall be post -PhD experience minimum at the level of lecturer (Selection Grade-I).

OR

Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Automobile Engg./ Technology with a minimum of 15 years of experience in Teaching/Research/ industry, out of which at least 3 years shall be at the level of Lecturer (Selection Grade-II)

Lecturer, Computer Science & Engineering/Technology :

B.E/B.Tech/B.S/B.Sc (Engg.) in Computer Science & Engg./technology with first class or Equivalent.

Lecturer, Civil Engineering :

B.E/B.Tech/B.S/B.Sc (Engg.) in Civil Engg./technology with first class or Equivalent

Click here to apply online