BPSC MDO Recruitment 2020: Registration window to apply for mineral development officer reopens

BPSC MDO Recruitment 2020: BPSC has reopened the registration window to apply for 20 posts of mineral development officers. Now the aspirants can apply till June 11. Check full details here.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 11:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BPSC MDO Recruitment 2020: Application deadline extended to apply for mineral development officer (HT File)

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has reopened the registration window to apply for the posts of mineral development officer (MDO). The registration window for BPSC MDO Recruitment was closed on May 18. However, it has been reopened on June 5, Friday. The last date of registration has been extended till June 11.

After the registration is complete, candidates will have to apply for the post on or before June 25. The last date of submission of application fee is June 18. Candidates will have to pay the application fee through net banking/ credit or debit car/ UPI etc.

After the application form is submitted online, candidates will have to take a print out of the filled form and send it to BPSC office with other required documents. The hard copy of application form should reach the office before June 30, 6pm.

Details of Vacancy:



There are a total of 20 vacancies. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts must have at least 2nd class degree in M.Sc. in Geology/ Applied Geology/ M.Tech. in Geology or a degree in Mining Engineering. Candidates have to clear a written exam followed by an interview for final selection.



Check full details here

