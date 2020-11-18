BPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector recruitment exam dates announced, check schedule here

Sections
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the schedule for motor vehicle inspector recruitment exam. The exam will be held on December 17 and 18. Candidates can check the full schedule on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Nov 18, 2020

The exam will be held in two shifts on December 17 and one shift on December 18. First shift exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift exam will be held from 2 to 4 pm.

General Studies paper 1 exam will be held in first shift on December 17 and paper 3- motor vehicle act and rules exam will be held in second shift. Paper 2- Automobile/ mechanical engineering exam will be held in the first shift on December 18.

Check official schedule here

BPSC MVI Admit Card will be released one week before the exam. Candidates will be able to download the admit card online from the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

