BPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector recruitment exam postponed

BPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector recruitment exam postponed

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the motor vehicle inspector recruitment exam that was scheduled to be held on December 17 and 18.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 17:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the motor vehicle inspector recruitment exam. The exam was scheduled to be held on December 17 and 18, due to some unforeseen circumstances The revised schedule will be released in the due course of time. Candidates can check the official notice regarding the postponement of exam on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC MVI Admit Card will be released one week before the exam. Candidates will be able to download the admit card online from the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Check official notice here

The recruitment drive is being conducted by BPSC to fill a total of 90 vacancies for the post of motor vehicle inspector. The official notification for the recruitment was released on May 25, 2020.

