BPSC postpones Assistant Engineer recruitment exam 2020, check details

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Monday postponed the BPSC Assistant Engineer 2020 exam for the recruitment of Assistant Engineers in Bihar state services. A notification regarding this has also been uploaded on the commission’s official website.

According to the notice, the BPSC Assistant Engineer (Civil) exam which was scheduled to be held on July 13 and 14, and BPSC Assistant Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) exam which was scheduled to be conducted on July 16 and 17 has been postponed.

The commission will be releasing the new dates for the recruitment exams soon on its official website.

BPSC Assistant Engineer (Civil) recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 31 vacancies of Civil Engineers. BPSC Assistant Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) recruitment 2020 began in April 2020 to fill 255 vacancies of Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.