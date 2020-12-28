BPSC prelims exam candidates protest alleged paper leak in Aurangabad

The students appearing for the Bihar Public Service Commission examination staged a protest at an examination centre in Aurangabad over an alleged paper leak on Sunday.

As per Saurabh Jorawal, District Commissioner (DM), Aurangabad, the students staged the protest after the seal of the question paper was allegedly broken before the distribution of the paper.

“There’re 18 centres here. In one centre students alleged that seal of the question paper was broken. We tried to pacify the protesting students but when they did not listen. We have asked them to give a written complaint. We’re probing the matter,” said the DM.

He said that a committee has been formed under Additional District Magistrate (ADM) to look into the matter, and added that the administration has asked the centre incharge to submit a detailed report about the matter.

When asked if the examination will be cancelled in view of the allegations, Jorawal said the cancellation of the examination is not under his jurisdiction, and he will forward the report of his investigation to the higher authorities.