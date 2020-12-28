Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / BPSC prelims exam candidates protest alleged paper leak in Aurangabad

BPSC prelims exam candidates protest alleged paper leak in Aurangabad

As per Saurabh Jorawal, District Commissioner (DM), Aurangabad, the students staged the protest after the seal of the question paper was allegedly broken before the distribution of the paper.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 08:50 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Aurangabad

BPSC prelims exam. (PTI file )

The students appearing for the Bihar Public Service Commission examination staged a protest at an examination centre in Aurangabad over an alleged paper leak on Sunday.

As per Saurabh Jorawal, District Commissioner (DM), Aurangabad, the students staged the protest after the seal of the question paper was allegedly broken before the distribution of the paper.

“There’re 18 centres here. In one centre students alleged that seal of the question paper was broken. We tried to pacify the protesting students but when they did not listen. We have asked them to give a written complaint. We’re probing the matter,” said the DM.

He said that a committee has been formed under Additional District Magistrate (ADM) to look into the matter, and added that the administration has asked the centre incharge to submit a detailed report about the matter.

When asked if the examination will be cancelled in view of the allegations, Jorawal said the cancellation of the examination is not under his jurisdiction, and he will forward the report of his investigation to the higher authorities.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Cold wave likely from Tuesday, IMD issues health warning
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Oxford vaccine may get govt nod for emergency-use authorisation this week
by Rhythma Kaul
2nd Test Live: India pick up two wickets before Tea
by hindustantimes.com
20,021 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally to 10.2 million
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Indore cop turns tutor for slum children unable to attend school due to pandemic
by Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
11,000 litres of milk, curd poured in foundation pit for Rajasthan temple
by Aabshar H Quazi
Umesh Yadav suffers injury, hobbles off field
by Press Trust of India
Himachal Pradesh: Shimla receives first snow of the season, more expected
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.