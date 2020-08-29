BPSC Recruitment: 164 vacancies for HOD, assistant and associate professors notified

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission has advertised notifications for recruitment against 164 vacancies for the posts of professor, assistant professor, associate professor and HOD. The online registration process will begin from September 1 and the last date to apply is September 30. Aspirants can apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Details of Vacancy:

Professor, Mathematics-- 08 vacancies

Educational Qualification:

Ph.D degree in Mathematics and First Class or equivalent at either Bachelor’s or Maste/s level in Mathematics.

Experience: Minimum 10 years of experience in teaching/research/industry out of which at least 3 years shall be at a post equivalent to that of an Associate Professor

AND

At leas 6 research Publications at the level of Associate Professor in SCI journal/ UGC/ AICTE approved list of journals And at least 2 Successful Ph.D guided as supervisor/co- supervisor till the date of eligibility of promotion.

OR

At least 10 research publications at the level of Associate Professor in SCI journal/ UGC/ AICTE approved list of journals till the date of eligibility of promotion.

Assistant Professor, Electronics & Communication Engineering -- 147 vacancies

Educational Qualification: B.E/B.Tech/B.S/B.Sc (Engg.) and M.E/M.Tech/M.S or integrated M.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering with first class or Equivalent in any one of the degrees

Associate Professor, Chemistry -- 07 vacancies

Educational Qualification: Ph.D degree in the Chemistry and First Class or equivalent at either Bachelors or Master’s level in the Chemistry.

Experience:

At least total 6 research Publications in SCI journal/ UGC/AICTE approved list of journals.

Minimum of 8 years of experience in teaching/research/ industry out of which at least 2 years shall be post PhD experience.

HOD, Textile Engineering -- 02 vacancies

PhD in Textile Engg./technology and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in the Textile Engineering technology. AND

Minimum of 12 years of experience in Teaching/Research/ Industry, out of which at least 2 years shall be post Ph.D experience minimum at the level of Lecturer (Selection Grade)

OR

Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Textile Engineering technology AND With minimum of 15 years of experience in Teaching/Research/ Industry, out of which at least 3 years shall be at the level of Lecturer (Selection Grade-II)

Important Dates:

Registration Process: September 1 to 18

Last date to pay application fee- September 23

Last date to apply online - September 30

Last date of receiving hard copy of application form -- October 7