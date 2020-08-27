BPSC Recruitment 2020: 111 vacancies for HODs in engineering departments of polytechnic colleges notified

BPSC Engineering HOD Recruitment: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released notifications for recruitment against 111 vacancies for the posts of Head of department (HOD) in electronics engineering, civil engineering and mechanical engineering in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar.

The online registration process will begin from August 28 and the deadline to register is September 16. The last date to apply online is September 28. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Details of Vacancy:

HOD Electronics Engineering: 39 posts

HOD Civil Engineering: 37 posts

HOD Mechanical Engineering: 35 posts

Educational Qualification:

Applicants must have a PhD Degree in (Mechanical / Civil / Electronics) Engineering / Technology and have passed with first class in Bachelor’s or Master’s level in the (Mechanical / Civil / Electronics) Engineering / Technology

AND

Minimum of 12 years of experience in Teaching/Research/Industry, out ofu,trich at least 2 years shall be post Ph.D. experience minimum at the level of lecturer (Selection Grade-I)

OR

Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Mechanical Engg. Technology and minimum of 15 years of experience in Teaching/ Research/Industry, out of which at least 3 years shall be at the level of lecturer (Selection Grade-Il).

Age Limit:

33- 65 yrs. (Age Relaxation: As per rules.)

Check official notifications for:

HOD, Electronics Engineering

HOD, Civil Engineering

HOD, Mechanical Engineering