BPSC Recruitment 2020: 84 vacancies for lecturers notified, check details

BPSC Recruitment 2020: 84 vacancies for lecturers notified, check details

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 12:43 IST

BPSC Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab )

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Monday released an official notification for the recruitment of Lecturers on its official website. The online registration process will begin on August 19, 2020.

Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at bpsc.bih.nic.in on or before September 7, 2020. The last date for remitting online application fee is September 11, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 84 vacancies of Lecturers in various departments. Out of which, 29 vacancies are for Lecturer (Chemistry), 28 for Humanity (Economics), and 27 for Physics.

Educational Qualification:



1. Physics: A candidate should have a Master’s degree in science (Physics) subject with first class or Equivalent at Bachelors or Masters level.



2. Chemistry: A candidate should have a Master’s degree in science (Chemistry) subject with first class or Equivalent at Bachelors or Masters level.

3. Economics: A candidate should have a Master’s degree in Humanities (Economics) subject with first class or Equivalent at Bachelors or Masters level.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification for Physics, Chemistry, and Economics.

