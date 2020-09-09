Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / BPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply now for 111 associate professor vacancies in Bihar engineering colleges

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply now for 111 associate professor vacancies in Bihar engineering colleges

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an official notification inviting applications for the post of associate professor for mechanical engineering in government engineering colleges of Bihar. There are a total of 111 vacancies.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 13:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BPSC Recruitment: Apply for 111 associate professor vacancies

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an official notification inviting applications for the post of associate professor for mechanical engineering in government engineering colleges of Bihar. There are a total of 111 vacancies. The online application process has begun from September 9. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at bpsc.bih.nic. in

The registration process will be held from September 9 to 28. Last date to pay the application fee is October 5. Candidates who successfully pay the fee after registration will be able to fill their online application form. Last date to apply is October 12.

Pay Scale: Rs 1,31,400 (Pay Level - 13A)

Eligibility:



Candidate must hold a PhD degree in Mechanical Engineering and first class or equivalent at either Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Mechanical Engineering



Experience:

At least total 6 research Publications in SCI journalV UGC/AICTE approved list of journals

OR

Minimum of 8 years of experience in teaching/research/ industry out of which at least 2 years shall be post Ph.D experience.

Age Limit - Minimum 30 years, Maximum - No age bar

Selection Process:

The shortlisting of candidates will be done on the basis of evaluation of academic performance, research performance, domain knowledge and teaching skill.

Application Fee: 

General - Rs. 100/-

SC/ST/Female of Bihar - Rs. 25/-

PWD Candidates - Rs. 25/-

All others - Rs. 100/-

Official notification

Apply Online

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bombay HC stays demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s property by BMC
Sep 09, 2020 14:12 IST
French defence minister Florence Parly to visit India for Rafale induction
Sep 09, 2020 12:40 IST
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing’s Ladakh disengagement offer
Sep 09, 2020 13:52 IST
Afghan VP Saleh targeted in Kabul, Haqqani network prime suspect
Sep 09, 2020 11:59 IST

latest news

Mumbai University final year exams schedule released, to be conducted online in MCQ format
Sep 09, 2020 14:22 IST
Aged man bludgeoned to death with grinding stone in Prayagraj district
Sep 09, 2020 14:17 IST
Uniform in Rajasthan government schools to change again
Sep 09, 2020 14:16 IST
JD-U’s Harivansh files nomination for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman poll
Sep 09, 2020 14:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.