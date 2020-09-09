BPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply now for 111 associate professor vacancies in Bihar engineering colleges

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an official notification inviting applications for the post of associate professor for mechanical engineering in government engineering colleges of Bihar. There are a total of 111 vacancies. The online application process has begun from September 9. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at bpsc.bih.nic. in

The registration process will be held from September 9 to 28. Last date to pay the application fee is October 5. Candidates who successfully pay the fee after registration will be able to fill their online application form. Last date to apply is October 12.

Pay Scale: Rs 1,31,400 (Pay Level - 13A)

Eligibility:

Candidate must hold a PhD degree in Mechanical Engineering and first class or equivalent at either Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Mechanical Engineering

Experience:

At least total 6 research Publications in SCI journalV UGC/AICTE approved list of journals

OR

Minimum of 8 years of experience in teaching/research/ industry out of which at least 2 years shall be post Ph.D experience.

Age Limit - Minimum 30 years, Maximum - No age bar

Selection Process:

The shortlisting of candidates will be done on the basis of evaluation of academic performance, research performance, domain knowledge and teaching skill.

Application Fee:

General - Rs. 100/-

SC/ST/Female of Bihar - Rs. 25/-

PWD Candidates - Rs. 25/-

All others - Rs. 100/-

Official notification

Apply Online