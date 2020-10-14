Sections
BPSC Recruitment: 373 Auditor vacancies notified, graduates can apply

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a recruitment notification inviting online applications for the post of Auditor (Bihar Panchayat Audit Service) in Panchayati Raj Department. There are a total of 373 vacancies out of which 126 are reserved for female candidates

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 16:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BPSC Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Commerce/ Economics/ Statistics/ Mathematics or MBA/ CA/ ICWA Degree.

Pay Scale:

Rs. 5200-20200/2800/-, Pay Level - 5

Age Limit:



Minimum - 21 years



Maximum for UR Male - 37 Years

Maximum for OBC/UR Female - 40 Years

Maximum for SC/ST - 42 Years

Selection Procedure:

Prelims Exam, Mains Exam and Interview.

Check official notification

