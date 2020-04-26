Sections
BPSC to reopen application window for 69 project manager posts

BPSC will reopen the application window for the post of project manager from May 5. There are a total of 69 vacancies. Check full details here.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 10:08 IST

By Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will reopen the application process for the post of project manager. There are a total of 69 vacancies. Earlier, the online registration process had begun on February 17 and concluded on March 2. Now, the registration window will reopen on May 5. The deadline to register for the project manager posts is May 9.

Applicants will be able to pay the application fee between May 6 and 15.The online application window will open on May 7 and close on May 22.

Candidates will have to register for the posts online at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The application link will be activated the next day after completing the registration.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 69 vacancies of Project Managers out of which, 28 vacancies are for unreserved category, 7 for EWS, 11 for SC, 1 for ST, 12 for EBC (Extremely Backward class), 8 for Backward class (BC), and 2 for women of BC. However, out of the total number of vacancies, 35% are reserved for women applicants.



Candidates belonging to the general, BC, and EBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 600. While for Bihar’s domicile women applicants and SC/ST candidates, the application fee is Rs 150.

Check official notification here

Check official notice here

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have a degree in mechanical/ electrical/civil/ metallurgical/ textile/ chemical/ computer science/ electronics and telecommunication engineering from a recognised university.

Or

Candidates should have a degree in economics/ maths/ statistics/ physics/ chemistry

Or

Candidates should have done MBA or PG Diploma from AICTE recognised institute.

Or

Candidate should have a degree in pharmacy

Or

Should have a membership from Institute if Chartered Accountancy of India

Or

Should have membership from Institute of Cast and Works Accountant of India

Or

Should have a degree in silk technology/ management

Or

Should have a degree in Leather technology

Selection Procedure:

Candidates will have to appear for a preliminary test, followed by a written (main) exam and interview. Preliminary examination will be objective in nature comprising of general studies papers.

