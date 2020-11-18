Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / BPSSC Enforcement SI Mains 2020 admit card released, here’s direct link to download

BPSSC Enforcement SI Mains 2020 admit card released, here’s direct link to download

Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) on Wednesday released the admit card for the enforcement SI Prelims exam 2020 at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 10:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BPSSC SI Mains Admit Card 2020

Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) on Wednesday released the admit card for the enforcement SI mains exam 2020. Candidates who are registered for the exam can download their admit card from bpssc.bih.nic.in.BPSSC Enforcement SI mains 2020 will be held on December 6, 2020 at various exam centres in Bihar.

Direct link to download BPSSC SI Mains Admit Card

This recruitment drive is being done to fill 212 vacancies of Enforcement Sub- Inspector (Advt 02/2019). Candidates will have to clear mains, Mains, PET and Interview for final selection.

How to download BPSSC Enforcement SI mains Admit Card 2020:

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Frontline workers and elderly likely on govt’s priority list for Covid-19 vaccine administration
Nov 18, 2020 09:59 IST
Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Nov 18, 2020 07:52 IST
Exit of smaller parties dented GA’s chances of regaining power in Bihar
Nov 18, 2020 09:19 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 cases again jump to over 38,600; recoveries above 8.33 mn
Nov 18, 2020 10:26 IST

latest news

Chhattisgarh seeks Centre’s nod to make bio-ethanol from surplus paddy
Nov 18, 2020 10:33 IST
Netrikann: Makers unveil teaser on Nayanthara’s birthday, watch
Nov 18, 2020 10:29 IST
Educational institutions to remain closed till November 30 in Rajasthan
Nov 18, 2020 10:29 IST
South Australia imposes six-day lockdown to curb outbreak
Nov 18, 2020 10:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.