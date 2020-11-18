Sections
BPSSC Enforcement SI Prelims 2020 admit card to be released today, here's how to download

Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) will on Wednesday release the admit card for the enforcement SI Prelims exam 2020 at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) will on Wednesday release the admit card for the enforcement SI Prelims exam 2020. The BPSSC admit card will be released at 10 am on November, the official notice on its website reads. Candidates who are registered for the exam will be able to download their admit card from bpssc.bih.nic.in.

BPSSC Enforcement SI Prelims 2020 will be conducted on December 6, 2020 at various exam centres.

This recruitment drive is being done to fill 212 vacancies of Enforcement Sub- Inspector (Advt 02/2019). Candidates will have to clear Prelims, Mains, PET and Interview for final selection.

How to download BPSSC Enforcement SI Prelims Admit Card 2020:

