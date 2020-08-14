BPSSC Recruitment: Bihar Police notifies 2213 vacancies for sub- inspector and sergeant posts, graduates can apply
BPSSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released an official advertisement inviting application for recruitment against 2213 vacancies for the post of sub inspector and sergeant. The online application process will begin from August 16 and conclude on September 24.
Aspirants can apply online at bpssc.bih.nic.in. Graduates in any discipline are eligible for both the prices. Applicants must have obtained their degree on or before August 1, 2020.
Vacancy Details
Sub Inspector: 1998 posts
Sergeant: 215 posts
Pay Scale:Rs 35400-112400.
Application Fee: Rs 700 for unreserved category
Rs 400 for candidates belonging to SC and ST category.
Age Limit:
The minimum age limit is 20 years and the maximum age limit for male candidates from unreserved category is 37 years.
Method of Selection:
BPSSC will conduct a preliminary exam followed by main exam. Those who clear the exams will have to pass a physical standard test and physical efficiency test. Candidates who score less than 30% marks in the preliminary exam will not be eligible to appear for the main exam.
Exam Pattern:
Preliminary --- Questions will be asked from general studies and general Hindi sections carrying 100 marks each. Total -200 marks
Mains --- General Hindi Paper with 100 questions carrying 200 marks will have to be answered in 2 hours. (30% passing mark)
General Studies Paper with 100 questions carrying 200 marks will have to be answered in 2 hours.
Negative Marking- 0.2 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.
Physical Standard Test:
Height -- 163 cms for male; 150 cms for female
Chest -- 79-84 cms for male
Physical Efficiency Test:
Walking-- 25 Km in 4 Hours for male; 14 km in 4 Hours for female
High Jump --- 4 Feet 06 Inch for male; 3 Feet for female
Long Jump ---15 Feet for male; 09 Feet for female
Shot put--- 16 Pound through 20 feet for male; 12 Pound through 10 feet for female
