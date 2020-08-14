BPSSC Recruitment: Bihar Police notifies 2213 vacancies for sub- inspector and sergeant posts, graduates can apply

BPSSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released an official advertisement inviting application for recruitment against 2213 vacancies for the post of sub inspector and sergeant. The online application process will begin from August 16 and conclude on September 24.

Aspirants can apply online at bpssc.bih.nic.in. Graduates in any discipline are eligible for both the prices. Applicants must have obtained their degree on or before August 1, 2020.

Vacancy Details

Sub Inspector: 1998 posts

Sergeant: 215 posts

Pay Scale:Rs 35400-112400.

Application Fee: Rs 700 for unreserved category

Rs 400 for candidates belonging to SC and ST category.

Age Limit:

The minimum age limit is 20 years and the maximum age limit for male candidates from unreserved category is 37 years.

Method of Selection:

BPSSC will conduct a preliminary exam followed by main exam. Those who clear the exams will have to pass a physical standard test and physical efficiency test. Candidates who score less than 30% marks in the preliminary exam will not be eligible to appear for the main exam.

Exam Pattern:

Preliminary --- Questions will be asked from general studies and general Hindi sections carrying 100 marks each. Total -200 marks

Mains --- General Hindi Paper with 100 questions carrying 200 marks will have to be answered in 2 hours. (30% passing mark)

General Studies Paper with 100 questions carrying 200 marks will have to be answered in 2 hours.

Negative Marking- 0.2 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Physical Standard Test:

Height -- 163 cms for male; 150 cms for female

Chest -- 79-84 cms for male

Physical Efficiency Test:

Walking-- 25 Km in 4 Hours for male; 14 km in 4 Hours for female

High Jump --- 4 Feet 06 Inch for male; 3 Feet for female

Long Jump ---15 Feet for male; 09 Feet for female

Shot put--- 16 Pound through 20 feet for male; 12 Pound through 10 feet for female

