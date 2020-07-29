BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 declared, 78.67% pass, check details

Sections
Updated: Jul 29, 2020 12:35 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020. (HT file )

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) declared the class 10 or High School Certificate examination for the year 2020 was declared on Wednesday after a delay of 2 months.

Announcing the results, School and Mass Education minister Sameer Dash said the pass percentage of the annual examination is 78.76 per cent which is 8 per cent higher than last year’s pass percentage of 70.78 per cent.

Candidates will be able to check their results at bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in. The results can also be checked through SMS by sending a SMS OR01<roll no> to 5676750.

A total of 5.6 lakh students had written the annual HSC examination out of which 4.21 lakh students have passed the test. Out of the students who passed the examination, 192501 are male and 215368 are female, said the minister.



The matriculation examination commenced on February 19 with 5.6 lakh students appearing in 2,888 exam centres and ended on March 2. For the first time, BSE had installed CCTV cameras at 1000 sensitive exam centres to prevent malpractice. Last year, the results were announced on May 21. This year the results were delayed as evaluation exercise got delayed due to Covid restrictions.

Girls outshone boys with 81.98 per cent of them clearing the exam as against 77.8 per cent of boys. Of the 262738 girl students whow wrote the exam, 215368 passed while 192501 boys from the 247451 passed the exam.

Officials said 1279 students were awarded grade-A1, 8458 students got Grade A2 , 18188 got B1 and 32328 students have been graded under B2 category. Similarly, 49153 students have been graded under C category, Grade D-89556 Grade E-223195.

In 31 schools not a single student passed the exam while 678 schools recorded 100% pass percentage.

This year the evaluation was stopped midway as Odisha announced lockdown to to stop the spread the Covid-19 virus. The exercise resumed on May 20 with BSE engaging 23000 evaluators wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

