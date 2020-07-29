BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Odisha HSC Results to be declared shortly

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: In just few minutes, the of 5.6 lakh students who had appeared in the Odisha class 10th exam will get their results. The Board of Secondary Education Odisha will announce the class 10 results on Wednesday. The video conferencing was scheduled to begin at 9 am. Odisha Board had concluded the exams on March 2. Last year, the class 10 results were announced on May 21. This year, the result has been delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. Though the examination was not affected by the Covid lockdown, the evaluation had to be postponed. Students can check the results through the websites- bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

10:00 am IST Odisha Board 10th Result 2020: Where to check BSE Odisha Result online The matric results will be released on the official result portal of Odisha examination results at orissaresults.nic.in. BSE Odisha will upload the results on their official websites at bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in. Candidates will have to login to the result portal using their roll number and date of birth details.



