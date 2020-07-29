BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Odisha HSC Results to be declared shortly

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Odisha Board will announce the class 10th results shortly. BSE Odisha results will be available at orissaresults.nic.in
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: In just few minutes, the of 5.6 lakh students who had appeared in the Odisha class 10th exam will get their results. The Board of Secondary Education Odisha will announce the class 10 results on Wednesday. The video conferencing was scheduled to begin at 9 am. Odisha Board had concluded the exams on March 2. Last year, the class 10 results were announced on May 21. This year, the result has been delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. Though the examination was not affected by the Covid lockdown, the evaluation had to be postponed. Students can check the results through the websites- bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.
The matric results will be released on the official result portal of Odisha examination results at orissaresults.nic.in. BSE Odisha will upload the results on their official websites at bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in. Candidates will have to login to the result portal using their roll number and date of birth details.
The exam committee meeting is about to end. The result of Odisha Class 10 exam would be announced via video conferencing facility after the meeting.
A total of 5.6 lakh students had registered for the BSE class 10 examinations.
Odisha board had decided to announce the class 10th results at 9 am. But the result has been delayed. Students can expect Odisha Board results by 10 am
Odisha board class 10th papers were checked at 60 evaluation centres in the state where around 2,000 senior teachers were in-charge.
In the year 2019, the overall pass percentage was 70.78. A total of 2,05,470 girls and 1,91,655 boys had passed the class 10th exam.
Around 5.6 lakh students who took the Odisha Class 10th exam this year are anxiously waiting for their results.
Top 100 students of Odisha Board class 10th exam will get scholarship of Rs 5,000 under Mukhyamantri Medhabruti Puraskar Yojana.
BSE Odisha will announce the class 10th results in a few minutes. However, the results will be available on website at 11:30 am
BSE Odisha will announce the class 10th result soon via video conferencing. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready.
Now examinations committee meeting of BSE would be held after that results would be declared, said BSE president Ramashis Hazra
Step 1: Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link that reads ‘Annual HSC Result 2020’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using the registration number
Step 5: Result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
Odisha Board class 10th results would be out through video conferencing in order to maintain social distancing int he time of Covid.
The students will be able to check the results through the following websites-
orissaresults.nic.in
bseodisha.nic.in,
bseodisha.ac.in
In just few minutes, Odisha Board will release the class 10th results at orissaresults.nic.in