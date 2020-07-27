Sections
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: Odhisha Class 10 results to be declared on July 29

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: School and mass education minister Samir Dash said that the results would be announced on July 29 morning at 10 am in the office of Board of Secondary Education.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 12:23 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020. (HT file )

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education which conducts the Class 10 examinations of the schools in the state would announce the result on July 29.

School and mass education minister Samir Dash said that the results would be announced on July 29 morning at 10 am in the office of Board of Secondary Education. The results will be published on two websites of BSE (bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in) as well as through SMS.

Total of 5.6 lakh students had appeared in the class 10 exam held by Board of Secondary Education that ended on March 2. Last year, the class 10 results were announced on May 21.

This year, the results were delayed as the evaluation exercise got affected by Covid lockdown. The evaluation of the answersheets of was stopped midway as Odisha announced lockdown to stop the spread the Covid-19 virus.



