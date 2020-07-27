CHSE Odisha Plus Two Results 2020: Odisha class 12 results to be declared in August

CHSE Odisha HSC Results 2020: Odisha would announce results of its higher secondary science and commerce exams by third week of August while that of arts stream will be out by August end, said school and mass education minister Samir Dash on Monday.

Last year, the results of the higher secondary exam were announced on June 21, but this year it has been delayed due to Covid restrictions. Early this month, the state government had cancelled the pending examinations of its higher secondary classes originally scheduled between March 23 and 28 for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to Covid restrictions on opening of educational institutions. At least 22 papers of these streams including biology, economics, logic, geography, computer application, cost accounting, statistics, anthropology, sociology, tourism and hospitality, agriculture, automotive, electronics & hardware and retail were waiting to be held.

However, evaluation process is on despite the Covid restrictions.

For the papers whose examination could not be conducted, the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education has adopted the assessment scheme announced by the Supreme Court on the basis of the suggestions made by a committee of CBSE. “The best performance of the students in the examination papers already held will be taken as a yardstick to declare the results. In case of science students who have appeared at more than three papers, the average marks in best three papers will be awarded for the papers whose examination has not been conducted,” said the minister.

For the students who have appeared for only three papers, the average marks obtained in best two theory papers will be awarded for rest of the papers.