Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / BSE Odisha HSC supplementary, open school exam results declared, direct links here

BSE Odisha HSC supplementary, open school exam results declared, direct links here

Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Thursday declared the results of Class 10 Supplementary exam result and state Open School Certificate exam result on the official website at bseodisha.ac.in

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 15:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Thursday declared the results of Class 10 Supplementary exam result and state Open School Certificate exam result on the official website at bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates who took the Class 10 supplementary exam or open school exam can check their results by visiting the official website.

The BSE Odisha HSC supplementary exam and open school exam was held from September 14 for which over 35,00 students appeared.BSE Odisha had declared the results of matriculation examination in the month of July in which 78.76 per cent of the 5.11 lakh students cleared the test.

Direct link to check Odisha HSC Supplementary exam result 2020

Direct link to check Odisha HSC open school exam result 2020

How to check Odisha Class 10 Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website at bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2:On on the left side of the homepage click on the result links



Step 3: Login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Key in your roll number and name

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen . Download and take its print out.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese state media’s warning to India on Taiwan also packs in a confession
Oct 22, 2020 16:28 IST
PM Modi’s Bihar poll campaign begins from Friday, 3 rallies planned on first day
Oct 22, 2020 16:24 IST
‘Not allowed to meet anyone’: Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid tells court
Oct 22, 2020 15:43 IST
Sensex snaps 4-session winning run, ends 149 points lower
Oct 22, 2020 16:07 IST

latest news

Chinese state media’s warning to India on Taiwan also packs in a confession
Oct 22, 2020 16:28 IST
Rohit Roy says people told him he could overthrow Shah Rukh Khan
Oct 22, 2020 16:27 IST
Katraj receives most rainfall in past 5 months in Pune
Oct 22, 2020 16:23 IST
Adidas prepares sale of the Reebok brand: Report
Oct 22, 2020 16:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.