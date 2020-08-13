BSEAP SSC Class 10th Result 2020 declared, here’s how to check marks memo

Sections
BSEAP SSC Result 2020: Board of Secondary Education,Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the SSC or class 10th annual exam results on its official website at bse.ap.gov.in. Here’s how to check marks memo.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 16:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BSEAP SSC Result 2020: Board of Secondary Education,Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the SSC or class 10th annual exam results and short memo without photo on its official website at bse.ap.gov.in. Students can check their results and memo online by logging in using their roll number as mentioned in their admit card.

School- wise and individual marks memo can be checked from the result page at the official website.

BSEAP SSC Result 2020: Steps To Check

Visit the official website at bse.ap.gov.in

Click on the link that reads ‘SSC Public Examinations March 2020 Student Result & Short Memo Without Photo’



Key in your roll number and click on ‘submit’.

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

Direct link to check scores

Click here to check school-wise results

The AP SSC exam was originally scheduled to be held in the month of March which was later postponed due to Covid-9. The class 10th result was conducted on July 10, following social distancing and precautionary measures.

