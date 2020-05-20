Sections
Home / Education / Bihar BSEB Matric result 2020 soon: List of websites to check the Bihar Board 10th results

Bihar BSEB Matric result 2020 soon: List of websites to check the Bihar Board 10th results

Bihar Board 10th result 2020 will be declared soon. Check the list of websites and other details of BSEB Bihar matric result 2020.

Updated: May 20, 2020 17:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BSEB 10th result 2020 update (HT File)

Bihar BSEB Matric result 2020: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the Bihar board 10th results 2020 in a day or two. According to some media reports, BSEB can declare the Bihar 10th results on Wednesday or Thursday. However there is no official confirmation regarding the date of declaration of Bihar board matric results till now. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards ready so that they can key in their login credentials, including roll number, registration number and roll code to check their BSEB matric result online.

This year around 15 lakh students had appeared for the matric exam. BSEB official had earlier told Hindustan Times that the results will be declared anytime after May 20. The evaluation process of matric answersheets was completed last week and the board is about to wrap up the toppers verification process. Usually the board takes 2 to 3 days for toppers’ verification and declares the result immediately after that.

Here we are providing you a list of websites to check Bihar board 10th results 2020 online after they are declared:

www.biharboardonline. bihar.gov.in



Www.biharboard.ac.in

Www.biharboard.online

Candidates can also register for the latest alert and update of BSEB Bihar 10th result 2020 here. The registered candidates will get an instant alert as soon as the Bihar Board results are declared.

How to check BSEB matric result 2020:

Visit official website as mentioned above. Click on the link that reads Bihar matric result 2020 flashing on the homepage. A login page will appear. Key in your login credentials including your roll number roll code registration number and submit. Your Bihar board matric result 2020 will appear on the screen. Download and take its print out.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Buses for migrants moved to Noida by Congress stopped
May 20, 2020 17:46 IST
Hazel Keech’s #HusbandAppreciationPost for hubby Yuvraj Singh is too cute
May 20, 2020 17:36 IST
Lockdown diaries: How to get a good sleep, exercise cycle
May 20, 2020 17:37 IST
Infected Class-4 employees at Ludhiana civil hospital allege mistreatment
May 20, 2020 17:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.