BSEB Inter Exam Dates 2021: Bihar Board releases revised datesheet for class 12th exams

BSEB Inter Exam Dates 2021: Bihar Board releases revised datesheet for class 12th exams

BSEB inter exam dates 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday released the revised schedule for class 12th or intermediate board examination. According to the new datesheet, the exam will begin from February 1, 2021 and end on February 13, 2021

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 13:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar Board Inter Exam Dates 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday released the revised schedule for class 12th or intermediate board examination. According to the new datesheet, the exam will begin from February 1, 2021 and end on February 13, 2021. Earlier the BSEB intermediate exam was scheduled to be held from February 2 to 13, 2021

The exam will be held in two shifts. Practical examination for BSEB intermediate students will be held from January 9 to 18, 2021.

The exam will begin with Physics paper for I.Sc students in the first shift and Political Science paper for IA students and Hindi paper for vocation students in the second shift.

Check full schedule here:

 

The first shift exam will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second shift exam will be held from 1.45 am to 5 pm. However, timing for NRB, MB Alt. English, MB Urdu and MB Maithili papers will be held from 9:30 am to 11:45 am only. Candidates will be given a cool-off period of 15 minutes to read the question paper.

