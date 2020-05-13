BSEB likely to declare Class 10 results after May 20

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the long-awaited Class 10 board results after May 20 as evaluation of remaining answer sheet is about to complete soon.

According to Patna district education office evaluation of around 1.5 lakh answersheets of Class 10 completed across 12 evaluation centres in Patna on Wednesday.

However, few districts which have witnessed rise in Covid cases recently have slowed down evaluation process due to strict lockdown and keeping safety measures in priority.

According to BSEB official, “Most of the district education offices have notified that evaluation process in their respective districts have completed. Few districts have asked a couple of days for completing the same owing to disturbance in their localities due to increase in Covid cases. After getting final list, we will proceed with verification of toppers’ copies followed by interview through video call.”

He said “Around 10 days will be enough for finalising the results. Students can expect results after May 20. The students of BSEB will get results before any other education board.”

“BSEB is using advance software to prepare database and result which is 15 times faster than other software. This software was designed by Information Technology department of the board”, added the official.

After a gap of 35 days, BSEB resumed evaluation of remaining answersheets on May 6 across 169 evaluation centres in the state.

More than 15 lakh students appeared in matriculation exam held across 1368 exam centres, which was conducted from February 17 to February 24. Last year, matric results were declared on April 6 with overall pass percentage 80.73%.

BSEB declared result of intermediate examination on March 24 this year.