BSEB OFSS Admission 2020: Bihar board begins online admission for Class 11

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to commence registration for admission in Class 11 through online facilitation system for students (OFSS) on July 8.

Those students who have cleared matriculation examination can apply for Class 11 admission by registering themselves on www.ofssbihar.in by filling online form between July 8 and 17.

The board has already uploaded a list of affiliated institutes consisting more than 3,400 higher secondary schools and colleges along with their locations, stream-wise seat availability and college type.

A senior BSEB official said, “The applicant has to pay Rs 300 per school or college for registration. Applicants can select a maximum of 20 schools or colleges in their application form.”

“The applicants are advised to go through common prospectus before registration for queries related to school or college allotment system, documents required for filling form etc. Those candidates who lack internet connectivity can apply for registration at Vasudha Centre across the state”, added the official.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said, “Board will issue fresh dates for online registration for those students whose results are pending or those of other education boards who are still waiting for the announcement of results.”

Altogether 12.04 lakh students cleared the matriculation exam conducted by BSEB this year.

Meanwhile, several private schools affiliated with CBSE are opting provisional admissions while others are waiting for results announcement which is scheduled on July 15.

Principal of DAV Public School VS Ojha said, “We have already taken provisional admission of our own students of Class 10 on the basis of pre-board marks. However, their admissions will be confirmed only after the announcement of CBSE results. Admission on the vacant seats will be taken through online registration followed by interview.”