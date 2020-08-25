Sections
Home / Education / BSEB OFSS second merit list 2020 to be released today at ofssbihar.in

BSEB OFSS second merit list 2020 to be released today at ofssbihar.in

Once the merit list is out, students who have applied for BSEB Class 12 admissions will be able to check the merit list online at ofssbihar.in.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 09:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BSEB OFSS second merit list 2020. (HT file )

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will release the second merit list of Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) 2020 on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, on its official website.

Once the merit list is out, students who have applied for BSEB Class 12 admissions will be able to check the merit list online at ofssbihar.in.

The board released the first merit list on August 7, 2020. The enrollment for candidates selected in the second merit list will begin from August 25 to 29, 2020. The Bihar board will release the third merit list after August 29.  

The Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) enables students take admission in Intermediate courses of Arts/Science/Commerce/Agriculture in different Colleges/Schools affiliated and recognised with Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in all 38 districts in Bihar.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tesla Model 3 sells like hot cakes in pre-owned market, may be better than new
Aug 25, 2020 09:35 IST
India tests more than 3.5 crore people for Covid-19  
Aug 25, 2020 09:33 IST
Varanasi, India’s spiritual capital to get smart makeover with retro look
Aug 25, 2020 09:37 IST
SC to hear two contempt of court cases against Prashant Bhushan today
Aug 25, 2020 09:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.