Sections
Home / Education / BSEB STET 2019 admit card for re-exam released, here’s how to download

BSEB STET 2019 admit card for re-exam released, here’s how to download

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Thursday released the admit card for State Teachers’ Eligibility Test (STET) 2019 re- examination. Candidates can download their admit card online from the official website at www.bsebstet2019.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 10:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BSEB STET 2019 admit card update (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Thursday released the admit card for State Teachers’ Eligibility Test (STET) 2019 re- examination. Candidates can download their admit card online from the official website at www.bsebstet2019.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The admit card will have the name of the candidate, date, time and venue of the examination, reporting time and other details. Those who are unable to download their admit card can send their issue to bseb.stethelpdesk@gmail.com via email.

Direct link to download BSEB STET hall ticket

BSEB will conduct the STET 2019 re- exam from September 9 to 21 on centres in various districts of Bihar including Patna, Bhojpur, Purnea, Nalanda, Gaya, Chhapra, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Aurangabad, Darbhanga, Samastipur. The exam will be conducted in three shifts from 8 am to 10.30 am, 12 pm to 2.30 pm and 4 pm to 6:30 pm.

Read official notice and important instructions here



How to download BSEB STET 2019 admit card:



Visit the official website at bsebstet2019.in



Click on the admit card link

Key in your registration ID and other login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Click here for BSEB STET 2019 Mock test

Nearly 2.47 lakh students had taken the STET exam held across 317 centres on January 28 after a gap of eight years for recruitment of higher and higher secondary school teachers. However, the exam was declared cancelled in May after a four-member investigation committee headed by chief vigilance officer Nilkamal probed into various cases of irregularities and paper leak during the exam. BSEB decided to cancel the exam considering the findings of the investigation committee.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Sep 03, 2020 10:41 IST
In biggest one-day jump, India records nearly 84,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Sep 03, 2020 09:43 IST
Twitter confirms PM Modi’s website page hacked, says ‘investigating’
Sep 03, 2020 09:22 IST
India conducts over a million tests on three consecutive days
Sep 03, 2020 10:43 IST

latest news

Continue suspension of biometric machines for distributing food grain: HC tells Maharashtra
Sep 03, 2020 11:15 IST
Subscribe a sports car: Porsche offers Netflix-like packages in US
Sep 03, 2020 11:15 IST
India’s services activity shrinks for sixth month in August, job losses mount
Sep 03, 2020 11:12 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI calls Rhea’s father for questioning again
Sep 03, 2020 11:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.