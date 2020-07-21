Sections
Home / Education / BSEH 12th result 2020 announced, 80.34 % pass, check details

BSEH 12th result 2020 announced, 80.34 % pass, check details

BSEH 12th result 2020: This year too, girls outsmarted boys with a pass percentage of 86.30 against 75.06% of boys.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 18:02 IST

By Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times Rohtak

BSEH 12th result 2020. (HT file )

BSEH 12th result 2020: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Tuesday declared the class 12 exam results in which 2.12 lakh students had appeared this year. The pass percentage is 80.34%.

This year too, girls outsmarted boys with a pass percentage of 86.30 against 75.06% of boys. The urban (82.28%) students performed better than rural(79.14%) counter parts by 3.14%. A total of 79.78% students studying in government schools cleared the exam, while 80.97% students of private schools were successful. The top positions in arts, commerce and science were clinched by girls.

Manisha of government senior secondary school in Mahendergarh’s Sihma topped the Arts stream by securing 499 marks out of 500.

In non-medical , first position was bagged by Bhawana Yadav of government senior secondary school in Rewari’s Bodia Kamalpur. She secured 496 marks out of 500.



In commerce first position was secured by Pushpa of KVM Senior secondary school, Pal in Kaithal. She got 498 marks out of 500.

